Azimzhan Askarov complains about head of prison colony

Azimzhan Askarov, a well-known human rights activist serving his life sentence, calls for a response to the illegal actions of the head of the penal colony No. 18 N. Truspekov. He sent an open letter to international organizations and reporters.

Azimzhan Askarov said that the head of the prison colony, on the pretext of violation of the internal regime, denies visits of his relatives.

According to him, other convicts also complain about the illegal actions of N. Truspekov.

According to Azimzhan Askarov, the head of the prison allowed convicts short visits only through a glass partition. Many prisoners asked N. Truspekov to allow visits in a room. However, the head of the penal colony No. 18 denies such requests.

«My grandchildren screamed and cried, they wanted to hug me. I could not stand it and intended to break the glass to hug my grandchildren. The guards kept me. As a result, I was allowed to communicate with my relatives only through the iron bars,» the human rights activist said.

He noted that N. Truspekov issued an order for three days to be spent in a punishment cell for violation of the regime.

«If I violated the internal regime, why, after my illegal action, N. Truspekov urgently organized a special room for short visits?» Azimzhan Askarov asks.

He believes that the head of the prison colony behaves this way because he dislikes the human rights activist.

«I want to recall the obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic under the international law. The state is a party to a number of key UN human rights treaties, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. But the country is far from fulfilling its obligations for many years. If there was a restriction on the allocation of grants, then Kyrgyzstan would think about fulfilling its obligations to international organizations, in particular, respecting the rights of national minorities,» the human rights activist noted.

The high-profile case of Azimzhan Askarov was reviewed two years ago due to newly discovered circumstances in connection with the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee, which recognized that the human rights activist was arbitrarily detained and tortured. Moreover, he was kept in conditions degrading human dignity, and also deprived of the right to a fair trial.

The human rights activist was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
