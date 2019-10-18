Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Uzbekistan. Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As a part of preparations for qualification for the Asian Championship 2020, the Kyrgyz national team is conducting training camps in Bishkek. The day before, it defeated the team of Uzbekistan with a score 5: 1. Arstanbek Tursunov and Maksat Alimov scored two goals each, Manas Abdrasul uulu scored one goal.

Another match of the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is scheduled for October 19.

Qualification for the Asian Championship will be held on October 23-25 ​​in Iran. The teams of Iran and Turkmenistan will play in the group together with Kyrgyzstan.