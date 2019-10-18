17:01
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz

Ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Little and Great Pamirs received humanitarian aid from Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Food, warm clothes, heating stoves, medicines, medical products and other basic necessities were brought for the Pamir Kyrgyz. The total weight of the cargo was 70 tons. The Cabinet allocated 5 million soms for these purposes.

Medical workers, who participated in the humanitarian expedition, examined the population, delivered the babies and provided emergency assistance to seriously ill patients.

The Government added that members of the expedition also held meetings with residents of the Little and the Great Pamirs. They discussed issues of obtaining education by children in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyz side expressed its readiness to assist in this matter.
