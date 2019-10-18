Member of SDPK Political Council Mirbek Aitikeev flees to Sweden

A member of SDPK Political Council, journalist Mirbek Aitikeev and his family are in Sweden. Azattyk Radio reported, citing its own sources.

Azattyk clarifies that state bodies have not yet confirmed this information.

After the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, it was reported that Mirbek Aitikeev was detained, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs refuted the information — Mirbek Aitikeev was not even summoned for questioning.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov reported that Mirbek Aitikeev could be called for questioning not as a journalist, but as a witness of the events in Koi-Tash.

On August 7, Mirbek Aitikeev was one of the first to inform the public about the special operation that had begun in Koi-Tash.

Mirbek Aitikeev’s brother, also journalist Adilet Aitikeev, won a green card lottery in the United States. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he does not have and did not have the status of a political refugee either in America or in other countries.

«I have been waiting for a decision on my refugee status in the USA for three years. At the same time, I submitted application for the green card. So, I won it. The issue of refugee status is automatically withdrawn; the case will be closed. I have no questions and complaints, the more so the political situation has changed in Kyrgyzstan. After all, I was persecuted during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev,» said Adilet Aitikeev.

The family of Adilet Aitikeev is in Kyrgyzstan.