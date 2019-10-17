16:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

20 tons of sanctioned cheese from Kyrgyzstan imported into Russia

A batch of cheese imported from Karakol was seized in Russia. Press service of the Department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast of Russia reported.

As noted, a truck carrying 20 tons of sanctioned cheese was stopped in Orenburg Oblast on Russia-Kazakhstan border.

The product manufactured in Poland was transported to Moscow with official veterinary certificate of form No. 2 under the brand name of a milk processing enterprise in Kyrgyzstan (Ak-Bulak Plus LLC).

Cheese boxes had a marking of the manufacturer of the product — milk processing enterprise of Poland No. PL 14151603, as well as the shelf life date and batch number.

According to the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the import and sale of such products is prohibited.

The cheese was confiscated on October 16 and will be destroyed.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Russia prevents import of 700 kilograms of honey from Kyrgyzstan
Russia bans import of 156 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan over week
Russia bans import of over 300 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Import of 91 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Altai Krai banned
Import of over 200 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Russia banned
Russia bans import of batch of goods from Kyrgyzstan
Russia bans import of 440.15 tons of products from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
Import of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan into Orenburg Oblast banned
Russia bans import of 40 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan for week
Russia bans import of 247.8 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17 October, Thursday
15:07
20 tons of sanctioned cheese from Kyrgyzstan imported into Russia
13:27
Elections 2020. Oligarchs to prevail in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
12:07
House on fire in Lebedinovka village
11:43
Heating season. Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not ready for winter
11:23
Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase