20 tons of sanctioned cheese from Kyrgyzstan imported into Russia

A batch of cheese imported from Karakol was seized in Russia. Press service of the Department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast of Russia reported.

As noted, a truck carrying 20 tons of sanctioned cheese was stopped in Orenburg Oblast on Russia-Kazakhstan border.

The product manufactured in Poland was transported to Moscow with official veterinary certificate of form No. 2 under the brand name of a milk processing enterprise in Kyrgyzstan (Ak-Bulak Plus LLC).

Cheese boxes had a marking of the manufacturer of the product — milk processing enterprise of Poland No. PL 14151603, as well as the shelf life date and batch number.

According to the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the import and sale of such products is prohibited.

The cheese was confiscated on October 16 and will be destroyed.