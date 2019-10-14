Main witness in case on Kamila Duishebaeva’s murder released

Bishkek City Court changed verdict to the former head of the City Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers Nasirbek Almamatov. The court office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

In March 2019, the Oktyabrsky District Court sentenced him to 12.5 years in prison. Lawyers appealed the decision. The second instance commuted the sentence: the prison term was replaced with a fine of 3.3 million soms. The convict was released from custody in the courtroom.

Nasirbek Almamatov was detained on November 2, 2018. According to the investigation, he created a stable corruption scheme for receiving illegal money fees from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in registration and re-registration of vehicles, as well as from students of driving schools when passing exams for obtaining driver’s licenses. Almamatov himself denied the charges against him.

He is also the main witness in the case on murder of Kamila Duishebaeva. Nasirbek Almamatov, as stated by lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekova, belied a relative of ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova, Kalykbek Eltuibasov, but was not brought to justice. The lawyer filed a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, but she was denied.