Esen Zhyrgalbekov, fourth-grade student of P. Shubin Central Children’s Music School, took the third place at Mugam International Competition in Baku. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Representatives of more than 15 countries participated in the competition. The jury consisted of well-known experts in traditional music from different countries: musicians, researchers and specialists involved in the promotion of musical culture.

Esen Zhyrgalbekov performed the song Alymkan by Toktogul Satylganov.

The competition was organized by the Ministries of Education, Culture and Tourism, the Union of Composers and the National Conservatorium of Azerbaijan.