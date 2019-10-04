Brexit. Kyrgyzstan would like to keep duty free trade with Great Britain

The British parliament member Viscount John Desmond Waverley spoke for maintaining a duty free trade regime for Kyrgyzstan after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. He stated this the day before during the parliamentary debate in the House of Lords "Human Rights: Future of Trade."

“Fifty years ago, the UN Conference on Trade and Development called on developed countries to help developing countries integrate into the global economy. Today, the EU-GSP generalized system of preferences removes the burden of import duties on two-thirds of tariff lines from vulnerable developing countries, alleviating poverty and creating jobs based on international values. It would be nice if the UK continues to work with eight beneficiaries of the GSP + after Brexit,” said the Viscount.

“It was most eloquently and convincingly stressed by the new ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom, who addressed me this morning. By the way, he definitely got down to business,” the Viscount John Desmond Waverly said.

GSP + program has been providing the right to import 6,200 items of goods duty free into the EU countries for Kyrgyzstan since 2016.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom is Edil Baisalov.