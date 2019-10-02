Kyrgyzstan supports triple customs control at EAEU border

There is a need to introduce triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is held in Yerevan (Armenia).

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is interested in transparency and objectivity of customs control at the external borders of the Union, and therefore insists on additional control. At the same time, the President noted that the powers of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) were not enough for such measures under the current conditions.

«It is necessary to empower the commission to quickly resolve a controversial situation through direct mediation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested.

The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the fact that one of the priority areas of activity was the further formation of a positive view of the EAEU in the international arena.

«The President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Singapore participate in the meeting today. Our union has shown that it is always open for mutually beneficial cooperation with external partners in order to develop the idea of ​​a large Eurasian partnership,» the President of Kyrgyzstan believes.