10:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan supports triple customs control at EAEU border

There is a need to introduce triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is held in Yerevan (Armenia).

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is interested in transparency and objectivity of customs control at the external borders of the Union, and therefore insists on additional control. At the same time, the President noted that the powers of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) were not enough for such measures under the current conditions.

«It is necessary to empower the commission to quickly resolve a controversial situation through direct mediation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested.

The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the fact that one of the priority areas of activity was the further formation of a positive view of the EAEU in the international arena.

«The President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Singapore participate in the meeting today. Our union has shown that it is always open for mutually beneficial cooperation with external partners in order to develop the idea of ​​a large Eurasian partnership,» the President of Kyrgyzstan believes.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Jeenbekov: Our shortcomings lead to decrease in mutual trade in EAEU
Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Council in narrow format begins in Yerevan
Photo of the day. EAEU leaders take selfies after dinner
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Yerevan
President to attend meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Nur-Sultan city
EEU presidents sign declaration on further development of integration
Heads of EEU countries gather for meeting of Eurasian Economic Council
Jeenbekov about EEU development: There are achievements, but also problems
Armenia determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan