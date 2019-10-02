Jeenbekov: Our shortcomings lead to decrease in mutual trade in EAEU

“In addition to geo-economic aspects, our own shortcomings also impede the growth of mutual trade,” the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan yesterday.

According to him, a single customs space has been created over five years of the existence of the Eurasian Economic Union. A coordinated policy is being pursued in almost all areas of the economy. New opportunities are open for economic development and improving the well-being of the peoples of the EAEU. The Union has proved its viability and has become a strong integration association, the head of Kyrgyzstan believes.

“In 2018, there was a significant increase in tension in trade relations between the largest economic powers in the world. In addition, we see the negative impact of these processes on the economic situation in our association,” said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

In the pursuit of short-term benefits, some countries tighten government control and create additional barriers. This approach reduces the cumulative effect of integration. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

“Countries of integration associations get benefits by reducing the cost of production, increasing the speed and volume of transportation of goods. In reality, we argue among ourselves. Our governments must take measures to remove obstacles in the domestic market. If we do not eliminate them, our union may not achieve its goals,” the President of Kyrgyzstan said.