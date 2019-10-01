Tekebayev, Chotonov’s case. Next hearing scheduled for October 17

Review of the criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov started in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. It is chaired by a judge Ainura Satarova.

The next hearing was scheduled for October 17. Supporters of the politicians are outraged by such long breaks between the hearings.

Interrogation of witnesses will continue at the next hearing. It is expected that Aleksey Modin may be invited to the court. A pre-trial check on the fact of false testimonies was started in relation to him at the request of Omurbek Tekebayev.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.