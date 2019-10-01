Boiler houses of Osh city ready for heating season

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov inspected a number of boiler houses in the city. Public Relations Service of the City Administration reported.

Bedelbai Kadyrberdiev, head of Teplosnabzhenye municipal enterprise, said that all 83 boiler houses have been fully prepared for the upcoming heating period.

The mayor instructed to step up explanatory conversations with residents of multi-storey buildings regarding the preparation of internal heating networks, basements, windows and doors for winter.

At least 64 out of 83 boiler houses burn coal, 18 boiler houses — run on electric energy and one boiler house — on gas.