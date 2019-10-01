President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Yerevan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Yerevan (Armenia) to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held today, October 1.

Within the framework of the meeting, the heads of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in the forum «Transit Potential of Eurasian Continent.»

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes: Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov and the Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva.