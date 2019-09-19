17:06
Border conflict: Eight victims operated on in Bishkek

Eight people injured during a conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were operated on today at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, the operations were successful. All patients are in stable condition.

In total, 10 injured undergo treatment at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics.

In addition, there are three wounded border guards in the Leilek Territorial Hospital. Doctors assess condition of two of them as critical but stable. Another is in a coma.

«Yesterday and today, specialists (neurosurgeon and resuscitation specialist) of the National Hospital conducted online consultations, adjusted treatment for the victim,» the ministry said.
