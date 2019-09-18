State Commission on Koi-Tash events to hear Abdil Segizbaev and deputies

Members of the State Commission for study of events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 held an offsite meeting at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev presented a package of documents, including top secret, to the members of the commission.

The State Commission decided to invite MPs Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, public figure Turusbek Koenaliev, ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev to its next meeting.

Recall, after detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village of Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. The commission includes the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their opinion to the Parliament by the end of September.