A Kyrgyz pop singer Bek Borbiev recorded his first song in Russian. Result of the joint work with a young musician Amir Askarov called «La la la» was posted on ASKAROV YouTube channel.

«It is the hottest duet of the outgoing year. The track will surely be popular,» Amir Askarov posted.

Bek Borbiev, unlike his partner, laconically presented the new composition on Instagram, calling it positive and stylish.