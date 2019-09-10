Cost of Kyrgyzstan’s shares in Centerra Gold grows after signing of agreement

Cost of Kyrgyzstan’s stock of shares in the gold mining company Centerra Gold grew after signing of a new investor agreement with the Government of the republic. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament.

According to him, the share of Kyrgyzstan in Centerra Gold was estimated at $ 428 million, and it reached $ 650 million after signing of the agreement.

«In addition, we have gained advantages in requirements on compliance with the national laws,» said Kubatbek Boronov.