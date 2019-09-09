Kyrgyzstan wins 7 medals at Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the Asian Open Kyokushin-kan Karate Championship. The President of the Association of Contact Styles of Karate of the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolay Ragrin told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Taraz. Athletes from Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Japan participated in it. The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic consisted of 10 wrestlers from three federations developing contact karate. They won three gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Nurmakhamad Kanimetov (age group — 10-11 years old, weight category — over 40 kg), Asylbek uulu Arslanbek (over 18 years old, up to 65 kg) and Aidyn Makhmudov (over 18 years old, over 80 kg) became champions. Diana Alisultanova (10-11 years old, over 40 kg), Orozbek uulu Shamil (12-13 years old, up to 45 kg) and Valentina Blagodarova (over 18 years old, over 60 kg) took the second places. Bael Shermatov (14-15 years old, over 60 kg) took the third place.

«This is a great result. Our karatekas showed a high level of training. Asylbek uulu Arslanbek, for example, won all four his fights by knockout,» said Nikolay Ragrin. «We will prepare for the World Cup, which will be held on December 7-8 in Nur Sultan.»