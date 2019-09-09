14:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan wins 7 medals at Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the Asian Open Kyokushin-kan Karate Championship. The President of the Association of Contact Styles of Karate of the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolay Ragrin told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Taraz. Athletes from Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Japan participated in it. The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic consisted of 10 wrestlers from three federations developing contact karate. They won three gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Nurmakhamad Kanimetov (age group — 10-11 years old, weight category — over 40 kg), Asylbek uulu Arslanbek (over 18 years old, up to 65 kg) and Aidyn Makhmudov (over 18 years old, over 80 kg) became champions. Diana Alisultanova (10-11 years old, over 40 kg), Orozbek uulu Shamil (12-13 years old, up to 45 kg) and Valentina Blagodarova (over 18 years old, over 60 kg) took the second places. Bael Shermatov (14-15 years old, over 60 kg) took the third place.

«This is a great result. Our karatekas showed a high level of training. Asylbek uulu Arslanbek, for example, won all four his fights by knockout,» said Nikolay Ragrin. «We will prepare for the World Cup, which will be held on December 7-8 in Nur Sultan.»
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 6 medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Karate Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win 12 medals at International Karate Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 gold medals at Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
Team from Kyrgyzstan wins 50 medals at International Karate Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at Karate Tournament in Almaty
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Karate Tournament
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day