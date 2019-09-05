Esenzhan Musurmankulov: Raiders continue to act in mining sector

«Despite the president’s fight against corruption, raiders continue to act in the mining sector,» said Esenzhan Musurmankulov, Director of the Kyrgyz branch of Golden & Silver, at a press conference at 24.kg. news agency today.

According to him, group of companies S.H.G Golden & Silver Ltd bought shares of Ak-Tuz OJSC from the State Property Management Fund in 1998. The company invested in geological exploration of Dolpran, Kamator, Tasa-Kemin and Kuran-Dzhaylyau deposits. Business was looking well until the enterprise came into the view of the son of the former president Maxim Bakiyev.

«In 2008, there was a raider seizure of four licenses and a factory by the team of Maxim Bakiev. After some time, the licenses were handed over to another company — TK Geo Resource CJSC. Another license for Kuran-Dzhaylyau field has been handed over to TK Geo Reserve company. They are a part of Alltek group of companies owned by the Russian millionaire Dmitry Bosov. But this year, he announced that he was going to leave the project in Kyrgyzstan. It is not clear who deals with the project now,» said Esenzhan Musurmankulov.

«However, they created a corruption scheme to seize Ak-Tyuz. Konstantin Miloshenko and Vadim Sibiryakov are involved in it. There is some Timur Pazylov, who walks there and says that he is from the same district with the head of state. He scares that he has contacts in the White House. We believe that someone is behind these people. They are trying to bankrupt the factory in Ak-Tyuz on purpose. There are strikes, debts at the enterprise. The branch is suing and is not working. People cannot get their salary,» he told.