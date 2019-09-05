14:21
MPs to hear government report on Kumtor in September

Information of the Government on Kumtor was included in September work schedule of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Website of the Parliament says.

The Cabinet of Ministers should report on fulfillment of resolutions of the Parliament dated February 26, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

At the same time, the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use will first consider the issue.

The Government announced a significant improvement of the position of Kyrgyzstan in the final version of the new strategic agreement with the Canadian gold mining company Centerra Gold. The Cabinet of Ministers has managed to agree on additional payments of $ 63 million in 2017-2026 (according to the current operational life of Kumtor mine), having increased them to $ 150 million.
