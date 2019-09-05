Bishkek - only city with functioning deposit of young teacher program

Bishkek is the only city where deposit of a young teacher program works. The head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration Saule Meirmanova announced at the meeting of the Permanent Commission on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

She noted that 301 teachers have participated in the program last year. «A teacher should work under this program for three years, and after it he or she is paid 90,000 soms,» said Saule Meirmanova.

According to her, 7,375 teachers began their work at the city’s schools on September 1.