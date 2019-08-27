Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office

Bodyguard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbayev, was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a face-to-face interrogation between Kanat Sagymbayev and his colleague will take place at the supervisory body.

«My client and his colleague have conflicting evidence. Both of them are witnesses in the case. Investigators have procedural issues, so Kanat Sagymbaev was summoned to the prosecutor’s office,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.