Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains with thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country, snow — in high mountain areas on the afternoon of August 22 and on August 23-24. Precipitations will be intense in some areas.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 meters per second is forecasted.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Mudflows are possible in the mountain and foothill districts of Issyk-Kul region.
