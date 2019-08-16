SCNS veterans condemn actions of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan

Veterans of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic express their concern over the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village. They sent a corresponding appeal to the media.

The letter indicates that, despite the different opinions on this event, SCNS veterans condemn the unlawful actions of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

«In order to avoid bloodshed, Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security went to detain the ex-president with weak forces, without weapons, counting on the prudence and law obedience of the former president. We believe that the actions of Alpha special forces of SCNS were adequate in the current situation. However, Atambayev’s associates met authorities with fire and a hail of stones, put up fierce resistance, which resulted in murder of a special forces officer, many were injured, six were taken hostage, some of them are being treated,» the SCNS veterans say.

Veterans of special services urge the people of Kyrgyzstan to calm and strengthen the unity of the country.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.