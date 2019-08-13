14:28
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 6 medals at tournament in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at Mangystau Open WKF Karate-Do Tournament. The President of Keihatsu Karate Club Dmitry Kazanov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Aktau. Athletes from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in it. «The team of our club consisted of nine athletes. They won a gold, a silver and four bronze medals,» said Dmitry Kazanov.

Mikhail Adamaliev became a champion in his category. Bogdan Yavget took the second place. Alexander Morozov, Yuri Fedyaev, Erzat Toktosunov and Matvey Yavget took the third places.

«At the end of September, our karatekas will participate in a rating tournament in Moscow,» added Dmitry Kazanov.
