Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president

Kalashnikov assault rifle with ammunition was found near the house of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On August 9, a citizen turned to the Investigative Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital. He told that he found an AK-47, a magazine case with 26 rounds, two military helmets, and one equipment belt.

«He gave away all the items he found voluntarily. According to the testimony, the man was looking for his drone and at that moment, about 100-150 meters from the house of the former head of state, he found two helmets, one of which was camouflaged in green and the other — in black. In addition, he found the AK-47, one magazine case with ammunition and a green belt. The collected materials were registered in the journal of information accounting and sent for further judicial proceedings to the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department,» the department noted.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.