16:06
SCNS warns about responsibility for materials in support of Bakiyevs

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan warns of responsibility for showing videos and publications in support of the fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his close relatives.

The state committee stresses that authors of such materials are not fully aware of the seriousness of their actions and their consequences. In this regard, SCNS reserves the right to warn them about the inadmissibility of the actions that could lead to tensions in society.

Recall, the courts issued convictions against Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his relatives within criminal cases initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan on numerous facts of grave and especially grave crimes, including the events on April 7, 2010, murder, corruption and raider seizure of other persons’ property.

All the accused are currently wanted.
