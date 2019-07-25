Almazbek Atambayev heads for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev headed for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow. Official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, Almazbek Atambayev was accompanied by employees of the Federal Security Service.

Russian experts, in their turn, do not rule out that Moscow decided to mediate in resolving the political crisis in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputies of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova and Muradyl Mademinov left for Moscow together with Almazbek Atambayev. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva and a member of the national headquarters, the official representative of SDPK in Russia Temirlan Sultanbekov also headed for Russia.