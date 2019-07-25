11:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev heads for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev headed for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow. Official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, Almazbek Atambayev was accompanied by employees of the Federal Security Service.

Russian experts, in their turn, do not rule out that Moscow decided to mediate in resolving the political crisis in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputies of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova and Muradyl Mademinov left for Moscow together with Almazbek Atambayev. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva and a member of the national headquarters, the official representative of SDPK in Russia Temirlan Sultanbekov also headed for Russia.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin urges Kyrgyzstanis to unite around incumbent leader
Interior Ministry hopes Almazbek Atambayev to come for questioning
Atambayev to be urged to renounce confrontation with country's leadership
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev getting ready for his departure for Moscow
Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Atambayev to answer questions about Aziz Batukaev’s case through the media
Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave for Moscow on July 24
Investigators of Internal Affairs Ministry, Deputy Minister come to Koi-Tash
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek