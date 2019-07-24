12:51
Border conflict: Condition of victims is moderately stable

State of health of the victims of the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border is assessed as moderately stable. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border conflict: Negotiations completed
Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev visited the victims, who are in Batken Regional Hospital. He said that an ambulance and specialized doctors were sent to Batken: vascular and thoracic surgeons; 24-hour duty of two ambulances was organized.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.
