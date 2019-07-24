Border conflict: Negotiations completed

Negotiations between representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict on the border have been completed. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the service, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is relatively stable. The heads of the border agencies of the two states, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, met in the area of ​​Dacha of Batken district.

During the negotiations, the parties decided that the law enforcement agencies of both sides should ensure law and order and patrol settlements.

Border units of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan will carry out joint patrol along the conditional line of the state border in the area where the incident occurred.

Traffic movement on Isfara — Vorukh and Isfana — Batken roads was suspended.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.