A stunning photograph of yesterday's takeoff of Soyuz-FG launch vehicle was made in Kyrgyzstan. It was posted on Facebook.

Alexander Zelensky is indicated as an author of the photo.

According to RIA Novosti, Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft took off yesterday from Baikonur to the International Space Station (ISS). Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, American astronaut Andrew Morgan and astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) Italian Luca Parmitano left for ISS.