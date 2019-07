Mechta Microcredit Company was revoked its certificate of registration. Website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

The decision was made due to non-compliance with requirements of the legislation and regulatory acts of the National Bank.

Revocation of the certificate is an extreme measure. If violations are detected, the National Bank first suspends the license or certificate. If the owners do not fulfill the requirements of the bank, then the documents for the right to work are revoked.