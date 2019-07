A house is burning in Lebedinovka village of Chui region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Call about fire was received at 14.45.

«Three fire brigades came to the scene. The fire was brought under control at about 15.16. Firefighters are still working. No victims and injured were reported,» the ministry said.

Video of the fire was posted on koroche.kg Telegram channel.