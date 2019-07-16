Kyrgyzstan can freely deliver ice cream to China

Kyrgyz manufacturers can supply ice cream to the PRC based on the contracts signed with Chinese companies. The State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The inspectorate reminded that during the visit of President Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of Kyrgyzstan signed a protocol with the General Administration of Customs on inspection and quarantine requirements for the export of dairy products (skimmed milk and cheese) from Kyrgyzstan to China. In addition, a protocol was signed on the inspection and quarantine requirements for honey exported from Kyrgyzstan to the PRC.

«The issue of export of ice cream was also discussed with Chinese colleagues. The Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China replied that the Chinese side classified these products as frozen beverages. Therefore, a protocol and the presence of separate veterinary certificates are not required for these products,» the agency said.