112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan

At least 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases were detected in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to representative of the ministry Aigul Dzhumakanova, the samples were sent to Rospotrebnadzor of Moscow in order to determine which strains circulate in the country.

The specialist stressed that these were consequences of the misuse of antibiotics that stimulate the growth and weight of livestock.

At least five types of antibiotics are used in agriculture.

These drugs along with food enter the human body, which leads to further irreversible consequences, in particular, to the dysfunction of the immune system.

It is planned to ban the sale of antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription in Kyrgyzstan.