16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan

«In general, the Kyrgyz delegation is satisfied with the results of the negotiations with Kazakhstan,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told reporters today.

According to him, the parties have thoroughly discussed a wide range of issues. They came to an understanding on many of them, reached agreements taking into account the interests of the two countries. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, implementation of joint projects in the transport sector and the joint use of water and energy resources in the region. In addition, the parties considered border issues.

«The most important thing is that our states are mutually interested and aimed at further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin also praised the outcome of the negotiations. The parties agreed to increase the volume of trade, to expand the range of goods supplied.

«All problematic and urgent issues in the water and energy sphere have been resolved today. We intend to give further impetus to investment cooperation. The meeting showed that we need to meet regularly to solve all problematic issues,» Askar Mamin said.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan
Askar Mamin: Kyrgyzstan will always be a strategic partner for us
Kazakhstan to simplify transit of trucks from Kyrgyzstan through its territory
Agreement with Kazakhstan on gasoline: Completion of procedures awaited
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council starts in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland