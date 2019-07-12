Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan

«In general, the Kyrgyz delegation is satisfied with the results of the negotiations with Kazakhstan,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told reporters today.

According to him, the parties have thoroughly discussed a wide range of issues. They came to an understanding on many of them, reached agreements taking into account the interests of the two countries. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, implementation of joint projects in the transport sector and the joint use of water and energy resources in the region. In addition, the parties considered border issues.

«The most important thing is that our states are mutually interested and aimed at further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin also praised the outcome of the negotiations. The parties agreed to increase the volume of trade, to expand the range of goods supplied.

«All problematic and urgent issues in the water and energy sphere have been resolved today. We intend to give further impetus to investment cooperation. The meeting showed that we need to meet regularly to solve all problematic issues,» Askar Mamin said.