Askar Mamin: Kyrgyzstan will always be a strategic partner for us

«The Kyrgyz people will always be fraternal to us, and Kyrgyzstan — the closest neighbor and strategic partner,» the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is the closest ally for Kazakhstan, with which it is united by a common historical past, culture and religion. Relations between the countries are characterized by a high level of interaction based on trust and mutual support.

«Today’s meeting is held in the run-up to the expected state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in the fall. This is a good opportunity to compare notes on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, to determine promising areas of cooperation,» said Askar Mamin.