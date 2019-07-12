16:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Askar Mamin: Kyrgyzstan will always be a strategic partner for us

«The Kyrgyz people will always be fraternal to us, and Kyrgyzstan — the closest neighbor and strategic partner,» the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is the closest ally for Kazakhstan, with which it is united by a common historical past, culture and religion. Relations between the countries are characterized by a high level of interaction based on trust and mutual support.

«Today’s meeting is held in the run-up to the expected state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in the fall. This is a good opportunity to compare notes on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, to determine promising areas of cooperation,» said Askar Mamin.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to simplify transit of trucks from Kyrgyzstan through its territory
Agreement with Kazakhstan on gasoline: Completion of procedures awaited
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council starts in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland