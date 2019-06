Salkyn Sarnogoeva was appointed a Director of the Information and Mass Communications Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The decree was signed by the Minister Azamat Zhamankulov.

Salkyn Sarnogoeva previously held a position of the deputy director of the department.

Baktygul Noruzbaeva, who has been working as a director since 2014, resigned voluntarily.