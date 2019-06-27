10:41
Water supply situation to improve in Bishkek

Installation of new pumps continues at Orto-Alysh water intake. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Bishkek City Administration plans to improve water supply of residential areas
Bishkekvodokanal installs 10 pumps within the second phase of the project «Rehabilitation of Water Supply and Sewage Systems in Bishkek,» funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This will increase the flow of drinking water by 160 cubic meters per hour.

At least 35 new wells have been already drilled within the project. Construction of the main pipeline from the water intake to the state residence with a length of 3.3 kilometers, construction of a sewage collector with a length of 17.65 kilometers have been completed.

The Bishkek City Administration reminds that irrigation of plants with drinking water is allowed in presence of an agreement with Bishkekvodokanal at night from 00.00 to 05.00.
