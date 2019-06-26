Electricity consumption grows by 10-15 percent annually in Kyrgyzstan

Electricity consumption grows annually by 10-15 percent. The Head of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, it is necessary to attract investments to the industry, to build new stations, otherwise the country will face an electricity shortage.

«In recent years, four new private mini hydropower plants have been built, two of them have already been commissioned. If the modernization of Toktogul hydroelectric station is completed, 240 additional megawatts will be generated,» he said.

At the same time, the head of the National Energy Holding added that in 2018, according to the schedule, Kyrgyzstan had to pay 5 billion soms on foreign loans. The peak of payments will be in 2023, when their level will reach 11 billion soms.

Deputies are considering draft amendments to the Law on Electrical Energy Industry. They, in particular, provide for obliging energy companies to build electrical networks at their own expense.