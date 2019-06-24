17:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system does not receive almost 3 billion soms

The health care system of Kyrgyzstan is not fully funded. MP Baktybek Turusbekov said at an off-site press conference of 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the law provides that the system should be allocated 13 percent of the total budget expenditures. However, an analysis shows that in 2019 it was 11 percent — about 3 billion soms. This figure is even higher — about 6 billion — in the draft budget of 2020.

«But at the same time, the population is growing, the number of sick people is increasing,» the deputy added.

A public discussion of the republican budget for the Healthcare component for 2019 and the forecast for 2020-2021 was held in Bishkek.

The meeting participants signed a resolution requiring elimination of the possibility of reducing funds for health care programs, as well as additional funding for hemodialysis services, purchase of immunosuppressors, chemotherapy drugs, painkillers, purchase of drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis, HIV programs and etc.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Turkey increases quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens
Slight increase in maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan's health care needs modernization
Electronic registry introduced in Bishkek polyclinics
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 6.2 million grant from Japan
Polyclinics in Bishkek and Chui region to get new equipment
Hitachi offers cooperation to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
About 600 doctors resign from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started