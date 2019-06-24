Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system does not receive almost 3 billion soms

The health care system of Kyrgyzstan is not fully funded. MP Baktybek Turusbekov said at an off-site press conference of 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the law provides that the system should be allocated 13 percent of the total budget expenditures. However, an analysis shows that in 2019 it was 11 percent — about 3 billion soms. This figure is even higher — about 6 billion — in the draft budget of 2020.

«But at the same time, the population is growing, the number of sick people is increasing,» the deputy added.

A public discussion of the republican budget for the Healthcare component for 2019 and the forecast for 2020-2021 was held in Bishkek.

The meeting participants signed a resolution requiring elimination of the possibility of reducing funds for health care programs, as well as additional funding for hemodialysis services, purchase of immunosuppressors, chemotherapy drugs, painkillers, purchase of drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis, HIV programs and etc.