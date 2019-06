Supporters are gathering near the house of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash.

According to some reports, they came to support the former head of state, because they received information that he could be arrested.

SDPK does not officially comment on the situation.

Earlier, SDPK said they did not plan to hold rallies in defense of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. This, in particular, was said by the official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva.