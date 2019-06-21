17:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Largest mosque to be built in Kara-Suu on initiative of the Matraimovs

The Matraimov brothers build a mosque for 4,000 places in Kara-Suu. The head of Kara-Suu district Tilek Matraimov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the mosque is being built by the foundation named after the father of the Matraimovs — Ismail Ata. But sponsors also transfer funds. «I can’t voice the amounts and names so far. These people do not want me to voice their names. They help not for PR,» Tilek Matraimov said.

He added that this would be the largest mosque in Kara-Suu district.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Volume of azan in new Bishkek mosque reduced to acceptable level
Fire in mosque. Causes unknown, criminal case not initiated
Rescuers identify victims of fire in mosque, including child
Mosque burns down in Osh region, victims reported
Banned in Kyrgyzstan organization opens mosque
President of Kyrgyzstan reads festive prayer in mosque
Mosque damaged by stormy wind in Almaty
Mosque burns down in Bishkek, no casualties reported
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits mosque in Cholpon-Ata without cordon and cortege
Stabbing rampage in Uzgen mosque, one man hospitalized
Popular
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6 New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved New EU strategy on Central Asia approved