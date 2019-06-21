Largest mosque to be built in Kara-Suu on initiative of the Matraimovs

The Matraimov brothers build a mosque for 4,000 places in Kara-Suu. The head of Kara-Suu district Tilek Matraimov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the mosque is being built by the foundation named after the father of the Matraimovs — Ismail Ata. But sponsors also transfer funds. «I can’t voice the amounts and names so far. These people do not want me to voice their names. They help not for PR,» Tilek Matraimov said.

He added that this would be the largest mosque in Kara-Suu district.