Military Prosecutor's Office to check documents of fake Afghan war veterans

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Osh garrison will conduct an inspection based on the materials of the interdepartmental commission on detection of persons illegally enjoying benefits. The supervisory body informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the commission sent a letter to the agency, which says that the Osh city military commissariat issued two certificates with the same number.

«Collective appeal was sent to the Osh garrison. A procedural decision will be made after a check,» the Military Prosecutor’s Office reported.

An interdepartmental commission, set up following the instructions of Sooronbai Jeenbekov in December 2016, detected fake Afghan war veterans in Kyrgyzstan. Not only soldiers and officers, but also well-known superannuated generals are among those who illegally received a surcharge of 6,000 soms. In particular, Major General Rysbek Mirzamatov and Major General Nuridin Chomoev were mentioned.
