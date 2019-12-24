Deputy demands from Kyrgyz authorities to pay attention to Afghan war veterans

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kozhobek Ryspaev offers to allocate land plots to veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the Afghan war veterans, who are still in waiting list for housing. Bill initiated by him states.

According to the deputy, many veterans are disabled, unemployable, and their families are low-income. The only source of their income is pensions and social benefits, and one can’t buy an apartment or a land plot for this money, the deputy said.

As of today, the number of internationalist veterans is about 5,620 people.

A scandal erupted in December 2017. It turned out that 160 people illegally ranked themselves as war veterans, including Afghan war veterans, and got benefits. An interdepartmental commission found out that there were those among them, who did not participate in a war at all.