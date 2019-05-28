Fake veterans: Four defendants get suspended sentence

Four accused of falsification of documents and use of fake documents got suspended sentences. Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Osh garrison reported.

In general, the supervisory body has filed seven criminal cases on fake Afghan war veterans.

«At the moment, one criminal case is being considered by Kadamdzhai District Court. There are two criminal cases in proceedings at the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Major General Rysbek Mirzamatov is defendant in one of them,» the Military Prosecutor’s Office reported.

An inter-ministerial commission, established following the instructions of Sooronbai Jeenbekov in December 2016, detected fake Afghan war veterans in Kyrgyzstan. There are not only soldiers and officers, but also well-known superannuated generals among those who illegally received an increment of 6,000 soms. In particular, Major General Rysbek Mirzamatov and Major General Nuridin Chomoev were mentioned in the case.