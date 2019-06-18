About 2,591.5 million bank cards are in circulation in the Kyrgyz Republic

As of April 1, 2019, at least 2,591.5 million bank payment cards were in circulation in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the republic reported.

The country has 1,291.6 million cards of international payment systems and 1,299.8 million cards of the national payment system. At the same time, the most popular cards in the country are Elcard (1,293.6 million cards) and Visa (742,161 cards).

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the number of cards grew by 6.5 percent, compared to the same period last year — by 20.9 percent.