Kyrgyzstan increases crop production

Gross agricultural output has amounted to 179 billion soms since the beginning of 2025. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the real growth rate compared to the same period in 2024 made up 102.3 percent. The growth in gross agricultural output compared to the same period in 2024 was mainly due to an increase in livestock production by 3 percent, an increase in meat production by 3.7 percent, milk by 2.1 percent, and eggs by 1.9 percent.

During this period, crop yields decreased compared to the previous period. This is due to a shortage of irrigation water, as well as the fact that this year there was an earlier ripening of certain agricultural crops — 2-3 weeks earlier than last year. As a result, harvesting began earlier, which affected the volume of production in the previous period. As a result, the growth rate of gross output for January-July slowed to 2.3 percent.

Crop production increased by 0.9 percent due to an increase in potato production by 9.6 percent, fruits and berries by 12.6 percent, vegetables by 11.9 percent, and melons by 13 percent.
