Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a bilateral meeting at the SCO summit, which will take place on June 13-14 in Bishkek. The Kremlin website says.

The heads of state talked over the phone today. They discussed the program of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

«A mutual attitude for further all-round development of the Russian-Kyrgyz relations was confirmed,» the message says.