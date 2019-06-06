Prime Minister of India to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Daniyar Sydykov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference.

According to him, the official visit will take place after the Summit of the Heads of SCO States. «Bilateral meetings are planned in narrow and expanded formats,» said Daniyar Sydykov.

It is planned to adopt a joint declaration on establishment of a strategic partnership. During the visit, about 20 documents are expected to be signed.